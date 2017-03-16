Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho has revealed why he refused to shake hands with Chelsea Manager, Antonio Conte after Monday night’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Stamford Bridge.During the Monday clash, Conte reacted angrily after one of a number of fouls on Eden Hazard in the first half, and there appeared to be a clash on the sideline between the two gaffers.But the Portuguese Manager has insisted that they did not shake hands because he was prioritizing his players immediately after the game.“If I see him here I will shake it. I didn’t because I thought my players deserved my action immediately and our supporters also deserved our thanks to them, so it was that.“I can promise you that if I see him out there I will shake his hand. I have nothing to speak with him at all, but to shake his hand, for sure I will do that”, he said.