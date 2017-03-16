Manchester United Manager, Jose Mourinho has revealed why he refused to shake hands with Chelsea Manager, Antonio Conte after Monday night’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Stamford Bridge.
During the Monday clash, Conte reacted angrily after one of a number of fouls on Eden Hazard in the first half, and there appeared to be a clash on the sideline between the two gaffers.
But the Portuguese Manager has insisted that they did not shake hands because he was prioritizing his players immediately after the game.
“If I see him here I will shake it. I didn’t because I thought my players deserved my action immediately and our supporters also deserved our thanks to them, so it was that.
“I can promise you that if I see him out there I will shake his hand. I have nothing to speak with him at all, but to shake his hand, for sure I will do that”, he said.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.