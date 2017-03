Nigerian Senate on Thursday quizzed the Customs Comptroller General, Hameed Ali for not wearing customs uniform to the Chamber.Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu thanked the Customs Comptroller General for honouring Senate's invitation and asked why he is not wearing the Customs uniform."Please oblige us if you have any reason for not wearing the Customs uniform", he asked."No law against me for not wearing Uniform", Hameed Ali told the senators.