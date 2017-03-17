Former Military President, Gen Ibrahim Babangida (rtd), has said the reason he carved out the current Anambra state 25 years ago from the old Anambra state which comprised of Enugu, Anambra, and some parts of Ebonyi state, was to take development to some forgotten communities.He disclosed this at his Hilltop mansion in Minna, Niger State, when he received a team of Anambra State Government officials led by the deputy governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, who presented the dummy of a book on Anambra to him.Going down memory lane, Babangida said “the state was created in 1991 to ensure that development got to the rural areas, which hitherto was neglected.”While expressing his willingness to author the forward for the Anambra State history photo book, he said: “The decision to document the history of the state is a laudable one, judging from the dummy of the book, a great job has been done in that respect.“It will be my pleasure to be part of this historic book. Anambra is a state dear to my heart. And I am proud of the development strides so far recorded in the state.”