They are often seen together at public functions – like an unlikely duo. Former president George Bush and former first lady Michelle Obama are from two different administrations, different political parties, different generations and different upbringings.But in a recent interview with PEOPLE, the 70-year-old former President said that he feels a real fondness for Michelle Obama.“She kind of likes my sense of humour. Anybody who likes my sense of humour, I immediately like,” says Bush.Bush, notes that he was regularly seated beside Obama, 53, at official events like Nancy Reagan’s memorial service, an interfaith memorial service for Texas police officers last year, and the September 2016 dedication ceremony in Washington, D.C., to mark the opening of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture. There, photos of the two of them cuddling on stage went viral.