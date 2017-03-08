Apostle Suleman, General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries is currently embroiled in an alleged scandal with a Canadian lover, Stephanie Otobo.His church, The Omega Fire Ministries, yesterday, denied that Suleman had a hand in the arrest and detention of Ms. Otobo by the police last Friday.Apostle Suleiman in a statement signed, by his Communications Manager, Phrank Shaibu, in Abuja, also denied that there was a so-called “amorous relationship” between the said Miss Otobo and the General Overseer, including a promise to marry her.Instead, the church stated that the lady was arrested by operatives acting on a tip off that she had repeatedly tried to blackmail the preacher, including demanding N500 million from him, failing which she threatened to expose a purported amorous relationship between her and the pastor.The statement of Omega Fire Ministries was in reaction to two letters by Lagos lawyer, Festus Keyamo, demanding the same N500 million on behalf of the said lady and also accusing Apostle Suleiman of procuring policemen to intimidate and detain his client unlawfully, having earlier promised to marry her.But Phrank Shaibu said the lawyer was misled into believing that there was an amorous relationship between Apostle Suleiman and the said Miss Otobo, pointing out that the lady was caught up by her machinations as she was arrested while trying to withdraw money paid into her account by the church in a sting operation coordinated by the police.However in a reaction, Keyamo said that there was no such thing as blackmail, adding that there was enough evidence to support the lady’s claims. He told newsmen in a telephone call.