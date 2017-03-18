 Why El-Rufai's memo to Buhari was leaked - Reno Omokri | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » Why El-Rufai's memo to Buhari was leaked - Reno Omokri

12:01 PM 0
A+ A-
Reno Omokri on Friday disclosed why Governor Nasir El-Rufai's memo to President Muhammadu Buhari was leaked.


Omokri who accused El-Rufai of orchestrating the leak said it was done to take attention away from the Governor's role in the Apostle Johnson Suleiman sex scandal.

Omokri tweeted, "Why was El-Rufai's memo to PMB (President Buhari) only leaked after Apostle Suleman raised alarm of El-Rufai's sponsorship of his prostitute accuser?"

''See how the narrative shifted from the trail of breadcrumbs behind the harlot to the memo. A classic diversion."

''Hilary Clinton said 'If I want to knock a story off front page I change my hairstyle', by leaking the memo, El-Rufai changed his hairstyle."

''When a tiger finishes attacking it's enemies and has none left, it attacks it's friends. El-Rufai is a tiger. A tiger's nature is to attack!"

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top