Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has alleged that some corrupt Nigerians now hide their loots in caskets and uncompleted buildings in remote villages in some parts of the country.Melaye said this while moving a motion tagged ‘discrepancies in subsidy payment and non-remittance of funds by the NNPC to the federation account’ on the floor of the Upper Legislative Chambers on Wednesday.According to Melaye, “Monies are not accounted for and that might be the reason why we now see petro-dollars buried in caskets and uncompleted buildings in remote villages in some parts of the country.”Recall that the lawmaker had on Tuesday, drawn the attention of the Senate to the refusal of the Federal Government to probe the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, which he said got 51 out of 100 per cent share of companies sanctioned to import petroleum products into the country.He had said all the oil marketers currently facing trial over alleged subsidy fraud.Melaye had said, “Surprisingly you (Saraki) are one of those who raised the issue of subsidy in the 7th Senate. The Federal Government is prosecuting marketers and these marketers only constitute 49 per cent of imported refined products. The NNPC is responsible for the importation of 51 per cent.“While we are prosecuting the independent marketers whose proceed from subsidy is about N3.83 trillion, NNPC collected a total of N5.1 trillion on subsidy and this has never been investigated.“This has never been looked at and we are busy chasing independent marketers. The time to look at the books of NNPC as regards petroleum subsidy is now.“We have taken the lead in the fight against corruption in this chamber and I want to say we must do everything within our powers to investigate and bring whoever is found wanting to book.”