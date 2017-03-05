



Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Diaspora Affairs, has explained why the President is yet to comment on the recent xenophobia attack against Nigerians residing in South Africa.Speaking during an interview with Osasu Igbinedion of TOS TV Network, Dabiri-Erewa said, “Mr. President did not speak on the recent xenophobia attack because the presidency is working even in his absence. The Foreign Affairs ministry will in due course do what it is expected. Let us leave diplomacy to the diplomats. Let the system work“The Nigerian government has made it clear to South Africa this xenophobic attack is unacceptable“President Zuma too hasn’t said anything yet on this xenophobic attack South Africa government is not showing enough political will to end this. The South African government needs to educate its people to know the role Nigeria played in their freedom. Last time out, the South Africa government did nothing, no prosecution, no compensation and it is happening again.''This is the 7th attack on Nigerians with the last one in 2015. The last attack in 2015 was incited by the King of Zulu with his comments. This time around, politicians are behind this, saying Nigerians are taking your jobs and women too. We have huge presence in South Africa in all facets of live. There is a particular Nigerian barber who is so good, you will not want another to cut for you.“There are criminals in South Africa but they should not attack Nigerians doing legal business. We don’t have a problem with South Africa punishing Nigerians who commits crime. Nigerians are angry but we shouldn’t go down low by destroying MTN, Shoprite etc. Our youths, students should not destroy or attack MTN, Dstv etc. that’s not whom we are“The African Union must step into this and resolve this, because Xenophobia is an African problem and we must solve it by ourselves Europe, America are driving us away and yet African is driving Africans away.”