Nigerian gay activist, Bisi Alimi, has expressed resentment over the adoption of Christianity and Islamic religion by Africa.In a post on his Instagram page, the gay activist noted that he was looking forward to the day Africans will gather their Bibles and Qurans and burn them in a market place.Alimi, in his post, maintained that Europeans used the bible to enslave Africans and as such the black race should reject Christianity and Islam.The post reads, “I look forward to the day Africans across the continent will gather their Bible and Quran and burn them at the market place, while we go in search of who and what our authentic selves are.“It is the responsibility of Africans both young and old to make sure the continent regains its glory. We should remember the Europeans that used the bible to enslave us have turned their back against it.”