



The White House today called on Congress to investigate former President Barack Obama and his alleged abuse of executive powers during the 2016 presidential election.A Statement from the White House said, President Donald Trump "is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016."The statement concluded by saying that neither the White House nor the President will comment on the matter further until the oversight activity they called for has been conducted.