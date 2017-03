Senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West Senatorial District at the red chamber of the National Assembly took to twitter defending himslef on his qualification saga with series of tweets.Time will tell if he will be able to wash himself clean of this.According to reports, the ‘senator only has a statement of results from ABU. And not only that, checks at the university revealed that it only offers B.Sc. Geography and not B.A. Geography as reflected on Melaye’s statement of results.On his twitter handle Senator Dino Melaye said that ‘When you have God you must smile’