The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God World Wide, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has revealed how he wooed his wife, Titilope many years ago as a young man.In a new book titled, Stories of Pastor E.A Adeboye: The Power of Testimony, written by Bisi Daniels, the revered cleric noted that he was least qualified among the suitors for Titilope.He said, “There were many of us contesting for the hand of my wife. I wanted to marry a beautiful princess but I was the least qualified among the many suitors. Out of the number, three of us were in the forefront.“But I was a student, while one of us was a lawyer who owned a car. All I had was a ‘foot wagon’ (moving around on foot). I decided to let her know my financial status.“I said to her, ‘Please, listen. I have nothing; no money, no house, no influence, nothing.’ I told her that if I had anything at all, it was the little brain God gave to me. ‘I have nothing to offer you except myself. If you will marry me, you will have me to yourself completely.”