Nigerian Senate today suspended the lawmaker representing Borno South, and former Senate leader, Ali Ndume for six months over his statement on Senator Dino Melaye's certificate and Saraki's alleged fake Customs document scandals.Ndume had earlier called on the upper chamber of the National Assembly to investigate the certificate scandal involving Senator Dino Melaye.An online platform had in a report alleged that Melaye did not graduate from the Ahmad Bello University, ABU, Zaria, Kaduna State as he claims. But this allegation has been denied by the Kogi-West Senator.Ndume, at the plenary on Tuesday, March 20 had raised a point of order asking the Senate to investigate the allegation.His words:“One has to do with the distinguished Senator Bukola Saraki, the Senate President, and it was reported in a paper; I have it here. With your permission, I will want to, after making presentation, lay it down. It says that, ‘Senate on Vengeance After Nigeria Customs seized Senator Saraki’s bullet-proof Range Rover Over Fake Documents.’“My colleagues that are following events, particularly online, have seen, heard or read the train of abuses on this Senate and the misconception of the fact that we invited the Customs CG based on a very unpopular policy that affects the people we represent. But now, we are faced with this and the (Senate) President has been found in this National Assembly.“During the 4th Assembly, Salisu Buhari was accused of certificate forgery; he was investigated and determined. After that, in the 5th Assembly, Bello Masari was accused of certificate forgery (secondary school); it was investigated and was cleared. In the 6th Senate, Dimeji Bankole was accused of not having NYSC certificate; it was investigated and he had to show his NYSC certificate.“Now, that brings me to the second matter. In the National Assembly, here in the Senate of the 4th Assembly, Enwerem was accused and it was also investigated. Wabara was accused of collecting bribe and it was investigated and determined. So, a lot of precedences have been set. Now, the second matter of privilege affects my colleague, Sheikh Dino Melaye, and it is in the Punch of today (Tuesday) on Page 10; I have the newspaper. In Punch, it says, ‘Dino Melaye in first-degree certificate scandal.'”Ndume later backtracked on his call for the investigation of Melaye, saying that “I did not petition. I only raised a point of order on privilege.''