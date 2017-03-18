We preach anti-corruption n the day but demand bribes at night - Jibrin 3:30 PM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Abdulmumin Jibrin, suspended member of the house of representatives, has accused Nigerian leaders of speaking against corruption during the day, but soliciting bribes at night. He made the accusation via Twitter. Jibrin wrote, “The problem of Nigeria is that most of our so called leaders are corrupt…they preach in day time but up at night looking for bribes. SAD.'' Share to:
