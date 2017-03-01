Inspector-General of Police (IG) Ibrahim Idris has identified inadequate funding as the factor hindering the police from tackling kidnapping.He noted that a lot needs to be done to follow up on prosecution of suspects in courts.Idris spoke yesterday in Abuja during a seminar organised for Zonal and Command Police Public Relations Officers.The theme of the one-day seminar was: “Public Perception and Improving the Image of Nigeria Police Force”.On how funding has hampered the police in tackling kidnapping and some of its activities, the IG said: “Members of the National Assembly (NASS) are our survivors. Our progress depends on them because they need to pass our budget every year.“I have said before now, the NPF is greatly underfunded and for us to give our best, we need to be properly funded. We need funds to pay for allowances, funds to address our administrative requirements and buy equipment.”“We also have the issue of kidnapping that has become a challenge to us. We need a lot of fund to tackle this challenge. We need fund to enhance our intelligence gathering and address information that are in public space. These are issues that need to be addressed for the police to achieve maximum results.“For us to have maximum effect in conducting our activities, we need fund to carry out these activities.”On negative perception the public have about the police, the IG said: “We should come up with strategy to change the negative perception people have about us. We as police officers have to conduct ourselves in a positive way.“We have to beat our drum loud and clear so that the public can see that their investment in the police is not in vain. If we keep quiet, the negative things that few us do will overshadow the whole good.”On arrest and prosecution of cases in court, the police chief said: “When you arrest people, follow them to court and allow people monitor and appreciate what we do because people believe that the job stops after we arrest and parade suspects.“Follow the cases and get the outcome of the cases. Sentencing and serving terms in prison serve as deterrent for future would-be criminals. They would understand that there is a price to pay for crime because you are either sentenced to death or you spend term in prison.”Idris warned his men against the use of social media for the purpose of showcasing themselves and also using it to divulge classified information.He noted that such acts were detrimental to the country’s security.On how police officers are perceived, the resource person from United Kingdom Department for International Development (DFID), Dr. Olu Ogunsakin, said: “The overall legitimacy of the police depends much more on citizens’ perceptions of how the police treat them than on their perceptions of police success in reducing crime.“Public confidence in and support for the police depends more on citizens perceptions of police officers’ motives than whether the outcome was personally favourable to the citizens.“If people do not believe that the police are fair, the police may lose legitimacy and people’s confidence and trust in the police can be eroded.”