Lagos State Police Command has arrested two traders at the popular Ladipo Market in Mushin, who specialised in changing expiry dates on vehicle tyres. The suspects,Samuel Obi, 19, and Izuchuckwu Iwueze, 25, were arrested on Monday in a shop at the market, while on the verge of changing dates on some tyres. Recovered from them was a machine used to delete manufacturers’ stipulated expiry dates. The machine, as gathered, could also change chassis and engines numbers on vehicles. Iwueze, who admitted to the crime, disclosed that he usually collected N300 to change expiry dates on a tyre, and that it takes about 20 minutes to work on each.According to him, “I started this job five months ago. A friend taught me how to delete manufactures’ dates and replaced them with ours. Motorists, motorcyclists, tricycles operators, including truck pushers, patronise us. “Some customers come to us with expired tyres and asked us to change the dates by extending them.They do this because of disturbance by Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, officials. “For instance, we can change expiration dates from 2014 to 2016. It takes just between 10 to 20 minutes to do the change. Truck pushers also bring tyres for change of expiry dates. “We collect N300 for each tyre and work on at least 15 tyres daily.I work for my boss, who pays me at least N2,000 or more daily, depending on the numbers of tyres worked on.” On his part, Obi denied having anything to do with the altercation of expiry dates on tyres, claiming he was arrested after one of his apprentices, whom he sent to collect N1,000 from Iwueze was apprehended.Deputy Commissioner of Police, in-charge of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Yaba, Mr. Bolaji Salami, who confirmed the arrest, said the arrest followed a tip-off, adding that they would soon be charged to court.