Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has claimed that the state lost N95 billion to herdsmen attacks between 2012 and 2014.Ortom, who made this assertion while addressing a stakeholders’ meeting at the Benue People’s House on Tuesday, said the attacks put Benue in a difficult situation as agriculture, which was the state’s strongest point, was being destroyed.He said as a result, payment of salaries and pension, amounting to N7.8 billion, continues to be a major issue.He said the attacks necessitated the declaration of a seven-day fasting and prayer.“We have no land for grazing and grazing routes; we cannot join grazing and farming. This has made the payment of salaries and pension, amounting to N7.8 billion a big headache for us,” he said.The governor noted that with the ever-increasing population, ranching remained the best alternative, adding that the anti-grazing bill, sent to the House of Assembly, would be subjected to public hearing.Just three days back, no fewer than 50 persons were killed in Zaki Biam by unknown gunmen.