A group of youths on the platform of Ohaneze Ndigbo Students Forum has declared their unreserved loyalty for President Muhammadu Buhari.





The Igbo students who trooped into Abuja from various higher institutions in the country apologised to the President, saying Igbo leaders have misled them into antagonising the Buhari-led Federal Government.









President of the group, Osisioma Osikenyi Igwe, while addressing the students at the Unity Fountain in Abuja said Igbo students and youths have come to the inevitable conclusion to embrace change collectively.





According to Igwe, “We have chosen to become part of the change agents, by impressing on our people to sight the bright future Nigeria offers every ethnic nationality, most especially Igbo nation under the God-fearing and de-tribalized leader, President Muhammadu Buhari.





“We must bury our mundane thoughts that have tethered us to retrogressive sentiments for ages.





“We are strangely happy in the euphoria of being blinded by our foibles. When we contemplate any remedy, it is usually half-baked and poorly articulated, manifest in the frequent retreat into our cocoons, with loud gospels of separatism.









“These wrong approaches have failed to give us solace, heal our wounds and cement ties with our Nigerian brothers to work for the prosperity of Nigeria.





“In the years past, we have been misled and enslaved by our people, who exploited our innocence and complacency to market several unfounded and unprofitable sentiments, which poisoned our minds towards our beloved country, Nigeria.





“Sadly, no one can point to a single reward we’ve got from these wild adventures from our years of silence; our months of endurance and decades of antagonism.





“Over time too, we have silently watched elders of our land; our leaders indulge in excesses that have led us to wrong steps and decisions, which have disappointingly and continuously nurtured the passion of hate against us, as a race in Nigeria.









“It has rather expanded the frontiers of enmity between us and other ethnic nationalities in Nigeria. We cannot continue in this manner and we have taken up the challenge to also lead the path for our elders to follow because the future belongs to the youths”





“We want our South-eastern brothers and sisters to understand in unmistaken terms that Nigeria holds a lot of promise for the Igbo nation than the delusion of a non-existent Biafran state. And luckily, the hour this realisation has dawned on us has come at a time Nigeria is blessed with a good leader, President Buhari. His actions and utterances demonstrate a passion of love for every Nigerian, regardless of tribe, religion or political affiliation.





“Ndi’gbos have no better time to have a resounding deal in Nigeria, outside of the Buhari Presidency.”