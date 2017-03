Nigeria's Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu has called on the West African Examination Council, WAEC, to review its registration fee and process to give equal opportunities to secondary school leavers.According to him, many parents and guardians complain about the exorbitant fees charged by the council, as their children/wards fail to write the examinations upon completing secondary education.He spoke on Monday in Abuja when he received WAEC’s Governing Council, led by the Chairperson, Dr Evelyn Kandakai.