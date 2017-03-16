Embattled pastor of Omega Fire Ministeries, OFM, Apostle Johnson Suleman has attacked his church members for doubting his innocence in sex allegations levelled against him.Addressing his congregation recently, Apostle Suleman said anyone that doubts him is a ‘demon’ and thus should be removed from church departments.He said: “I’m sorry to say that even some members of our church members here are having double minds. Please, mark those members, if they are in departments, remove them because those are demons.“You see me every time, you see me every day and somebody can tell you certain things?”See video below: