Addressing his congregation recently, Apostle Suleman said anyone that doubts him is a ‘demon’ and thus should be removed from church departments.
He said: “I’m sorry to say that even some members of our church members here are having double minds. Please, mark those members, if they are in departments, remove them because those are demons.
“You see me every time, you see me every day and somebody can tell you certain things?”
See video below:
He is not a sleeping God,man of God my foot because someone has a doubt on his illicit activities the person is a demon,the person should be driven away?What type of man is that?We have people in this world who still do not believe in God but the owner of the universe did not destroy nor forsake them,i don't blame you i blame the church members that are deaf and blind to what God has exposed to them let them continue to suffer.Heavenly father continue to expose him Amen Amen AmenReplyDelete