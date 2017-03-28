The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has congratulated the former governor of Lagos State and APC Chieftain, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his 65th birthday.Fayose, in a video uploaded by his special assistant, Lere Olayinka described Tinubu as an “outstanding leader in Yoruba Land.”The governor who dressed in an attire of a Yoruba King said his respect for Tinubu goes beyond party lines.He said, “Congratulations Shuaibu Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I want to thank God for your life, I want to appreciate God for you.“I want to say at 65 you have done well. You are a leader, an outstanding leader in Yoruba land and beyond. We are happy that you are strong and representing the Yoruba nation very well.“I am saying this to let you know that issues in Nigeria go beyond party lines.