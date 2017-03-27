VIDEO: Why Nigeria Cannot Make Progress - Sen Ben Murray-Bruce 12:14 PM 1 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Senator Ben Murray-Bruce in a new commonsense video explains why Nigerian cannot make progress. He blamed retrogressive policies and quota system for the country's failure to make progress. See video: Share to:
How would Nigeria makes progress when Ben Bruce and his likes collected billions loans and refused paying the money back to be reinvested back into the economy for benefit of other less privileged NigeriansReplyDelete