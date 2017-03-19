Estranged husband of Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, Dr. Olakunle Churchill has finally spoken out, given account of what led to the sudden crash of their marriage.Recall that the union between the two ended earlier in the year when the actress announced via her Instagram page that she had moved out of her husband’s house.She followed it up with several allegations of domestic violence, cheating and other marital misconducts against Churchill.Since their breakup, Churchill had been somewhat silent, except on an occasion when he was quoted as saying he was open to mending fences with the actress.Also, earlier yesterday, Churchill suggested via an Instagram post, that his ex-wife had been deceiving the public with lies.But in an elaborate interview with popular TV personality, Azuka, Ogujuobi, Churchill said, “In June 8, 2015, I picked her up from the airport a day before her birthday.“We had a little misunderstanding and she moved away.“And I sent her a text that I have gone for a friend’s Thanksgiving and she came to my house breaking everything.“Luckily for me, I switched off the electric fence wire because she started with the fence wire.“She pulled down the wire and jumped into my compound and broke everything.“There’s this thing about my wife, crisis, when she starts, for two three hours, she won’t stop.“She gets two temperamental, I don’t know, due to negative thinking. I don’t want to say anything.”See video below for full interview…