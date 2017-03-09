 VIDEO: We will send Customs boss for psychiatric test - Dino Melaye boils | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West today championed the cause for the invitation of Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd) to the hallowed chamber.


Melaye expressed anger over the decision of the Nigerian Customs to collect import duties despite an order from the Senate ordering otherwise. He went on to say that he'll recommend the director of Customs for a psychiatric test if it is proven that he actually decided to disobey the Senate.


