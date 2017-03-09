Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi West today championed the cause for the invitation of Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd) to the hallowed chamber.Melaye expressed anger over the decision of the Nigerian Customs to collect import duties despite an order from the Senate ordering otherwise. He went on to say that he'll recommend the director of Customs for a psychiatric test if it is proven that he actually decided to disobey the Senate.