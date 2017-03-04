The biggest talking point of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) over the weekend was Sikiru Olatunbosun's magnificent goal for MFM FC against Enugu Rangers on Friday.It was not just the goal that proved to be awesome but the build-up to the goal was majestic as well.Just seconds close to the 31st minute, MFM left-back Julius Emiloju beat Chinedu Udeagha to a 50-50 situation and cushioned the ball into the path of Chukwuka Onuwa. The MFM number 10, with three touches, left Godwin Aguda for dead and scooped the ball to Stephen Odey who had Chibuzor Madu closing him down.Odey flicked the ball to Olatunbosun. The MFM winger, known for his pace, instead of running at Rangers right-back and captain on the day, Etim Matthew, did the unthinkable with just two touches on the ball.His first touch was to chip the ball over Etim to set himself up. With his second touch, he smashed the ball, left-footed, leaving Rangers goalkeeper Itodo Akor heavy-footed.