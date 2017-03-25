 VIDEO: Watch how Tuface Idibia surprised his wife on fourth wedding anniversary | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Nigerian music superstar, Tuface Idibia surprised his beautiful wife, Annie as they marked their 4th wedding anniversary this week.

 Watch video below




It was a romantic surprise.

Annie was hanging out with her manager, Naomi and Franky, another friend when Tuface who was supposed to be in Madrid surprisingly showed up.

The RnB star of the African Queen fame shared the video with the caption: “She thought I was still in Madrid. She thought she was just having a peaceful dinner with Franky and Naomi. But I consulted some of my witches and wizards and lo and behold I’m here. I love this woman. #HappyANNIEversary”

