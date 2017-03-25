 VIDEO: ‘To say that i did not graduate from ABU is to say that I am not a Senator’ – Dino Melaye | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
VIDEO: 'To say that i did not graduate from ABU is to say that I am not a Senator' – Dino Melaye

Determined to prove that he was awarded a Bachelors Degree by the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, Senator Dino Melaye, representing Kogi state constituency, said in an interview with newsmen that for Sahara reporters to say that he did not graduate from Amadu Bello University Zaria is to say that he is not a senator of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“I will not be suprise tommorow to hear from Sahara reporters that Dino Melaye is not a Nigerian.”

Watch the video clips:



Video Credits: OAK TV

