 VIDEO: This is a day of joy - Femi Adesina celebrates Buhari's return | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » VIDEO: This is a day of joy - Femi Adesina celebrates Buhari's return

2:31 PM 0
A+ A-
Femi Adesina, special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity has described today as a day of joy.

Speaking after the President's return, Adesina said, ''this is a day of Joy, it's a splendid day''.

He went on to say that the President's return should serve as a lesson to politicians who peddled rumours concerning his health.

Watch video below:

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top