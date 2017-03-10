Speaking after the President's return, Adesina said, ''this is a day of Joy, it's a splendid day''.
He went on to say that the President's return should serve as a lesson to politicians who peddled rumours concerning his health.
Watch video below:
Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, @FemAdesina speaks on President @MBuhari's return. pic.twitter.com/SCYZpvwcSt— Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) March 10, 2017
