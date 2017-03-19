Video shows sympathisers at the scene where a medical doctor identified as Orji allegedly jumped from the Third Mainland Bridge into the lagoon and got drowned.
The man was said to have stopped his driver and suddenly jumped into the Lagoon. Policemen from Adeniji Police Station are reported to have taken the driver and the SUV to the police station.
Watch video below...
