A video footage has surfaced on YouTube about how founder and General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nation, SCOAN, Prophet T.B. Joshua, claimed he predicted the terror attack that took place near the United Kingdom Parliament Building at Westminster, London.Prophet Joshua reportedly gave a televised prophetic message at the SCOAN, regarding an attack on Sunday, June 19, 2016, and tasked members of the congregation to pray for the nation, the United Kingdom.He said, ” Pray for the United Kingdom. I am seeing a strange thing happening to an innocent person. It is not yet over.They should pray and secure their lawmakers and their institutions.”It can be recalled that terror returned to the streets of London on Wednesday, March 22, as the UK parliament was attacked, leaving no fewer than five dead and about 40 injured.However, this is not the first time T.B Joshua would claim he prophesied about a terror attack.Emmanuel TV also released a video where the Prophet claimed he prophesied the terror attack that took place in the southern French city of Nice.See video below…