A national of the Benin Republic, Kumenu Tope Samenu has confessed to stealing N5m from her employer’s room nine days after she was employed.


In a video currently online, Samenu, who hails from Cotonu disclosed that she used a spare key to open her employer’s room where she stole Pounds and Dollars worth N5m.


Speaking in Yoruba, the housemaid said she opened a bank account where she lodged the money she stole.

She could be heard saying, “I stole money, pounds and dollars. I used a spare key to open your door behind your back and I opened a bank account where I saved the money.”

See video:


