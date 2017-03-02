A national of the Benin Republic, Kumenu Tope Samenu has confessed to stealing N5m from her employer’s room nine days after she was employed.In a video currently online, Samenu, who hails from Cotonu disclosed that she used a spare key to open her employer’s room where she stole Pounds and Dollars worth N5m.Speaking in Yoruba, the housemaid said she opened a bank account where she lodged the money she stole.She could be heard saying, “I stole money, pounds and dollars. I used a spare key to open your door behind your back and I opened a bank account where I saved the money.”See video: