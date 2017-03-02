In a video currently online, Samenu, who hails from Cotonu disclosed that she used a spare key to open her employer’s room where she stole Pounds and Dollars worth N5m.
Speaking in Yoruba, the housemaid said she opened a bank account where she lodged the money she stole.
She could be heard saying, “I stole money, pounds and dollars. I used a spare key to open your door behind your back and I opened a bank account where I saved the money.”
See video:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.