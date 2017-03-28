 Video: Gbenga Adeyinka mimicks Dino Melaye | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » » Video: Gbenga Adeyinka mimicks Dino Melaye

12:19 PM 0 ,
A+ A-
Popular Nigerian comedian,  Gbenga Adeyinka has mimicked embattled Senator Dino Melaye who is currently embroiled in a certificate scandal.

The comedian mimicked Dino Melaye in his video, where the senator mocked his detractors.

See video:


Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top