The comedian mimicked Dino Melaye in his video, where the senator mocked his detractors.
See video:
Please don't.chop #Akekuniya. Join us this Easter Sunday Its Laffmattazz with Gbenga Adeyinka.1st and Friends. Loud in Ibadan Come see earthshaking performances from 25 of Nigeria's best Comedians on one stage alongside Music Superstars Kcee, Harrysong, Dr Sid, Sound Sultan, Cdq, Boiz Olohun, capital Femi, fantastics, Abisolanoni, Idris Abdulkareem and living.legend Sir.Shina Peters. This EaSter Sunday 16th April 2017 at Jogor Center from 2pm reg. 3k Vip 5k Vvip 200k table of 6 Tickets now selling at Grandex Bodija and Palms Mall ring road, Ultima Restaurant Bodija, Filmhouse Samonda, all SOLAT TELECOMS.OUTLETS IN IBADAN outlets and online at ariiyatickets.com laffmattazz!!! oma loud gan
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.