Ex-beauty queen and Chief Executive Officer of Rikaoto by ME, Maryam Elisha, escaped death on Sunday after her Mercedes Benz G-Class, popularly called G-Wagen, burst into flames with her behind the wheels.Elisha was driving on the Eko Bridge in Lagos when she was alerted to the fire, according to a popular entertainment blog, which uploaded a video of the incident, recorded by the ex-beauty queen.Elisha confirmed the incident via phone, stressing that she tried to stop the car after being alerted but the brakes failed.“When the car eventually started to slow down, I put it on park and tried to open the door, which wouldn’t open until people came to my aid and helped me out before the fire spread everywhere,” she was quoted to have said.See video:Credits: SDK