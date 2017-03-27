 VIDEO: Fake eggs reportedly in circulation in Nigeria | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
A yet-to-be-identified man in the video below has claimed that there are fake eggs in circulation across Nigeria and advised consumers to be alert and watchful.


Demonstrating his claims, the man put the two eggs (real and fake) to test by frying them. You need to see what happens to each of the eggs.

However, his claims are yet to be verified.


