 Video: 'Don't visit me, instead pray for Nigeria'- President Buhari
Video: 'Don't visit me, instead pray for Nigeria'- President Buhari

6:16 PM 1
President Muhammadu Buhari in his first message to Nigerians after his return from London has called for prayers for the nation rather than endless visitation from people who want to welcome him.


The president thanked those who helped pray for him during his time away and promised to rededicate himself by serving Nigerians better.

