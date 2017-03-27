 VIDEO: Dino Melaye releases new video mocking his haters after ABU confirms he graduated | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has taken to the social media to mock his critics after the Vice-Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University testified that he graduated from the university.


Melaye had been caught up in a certificate scandal after online news platform Sahara Reporters claimed he did not graduate.

On Thursday, after several twists to the scandal resulting in an investigation by the Senate and a N5bn suit against SR, ABU’s VC told the Senate Ethics Committee that Melaye indeed graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Geography.

Dino Melelaye also shared a copy of his petition against Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore

  1. The investigation is not up as your action/inaction opened new questions. Publish your O/L papers. That way it will be established if you qualified to seek admission to pursue a degree course in any Nigerian university.

  2. It is not Over @Dino until it's Finally Over. Many Contradicting informations need to be Clarified. We Observed many contradictions, Investigation can still go on into the matter.

