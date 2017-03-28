The Senator representing Kogi West at the 8th Senate, Dino Melaye, on Tuesday, made a dramatic appearance at the plenary, by wearing full academic gown of an institution.This is coming on the heels of the open investigation into certificate scandal the Okun Senator is currently facing.The Vice Chancellor of ABU, Professor Ibrahim Garba, however, debunked the allegations, saying Senator Melaye actually graduated from the department of Geography, with a third class, in year 2000.As a way of celebration his exoneration, Senator Melaye dazzled his critics as he boldly appeared in academic regalia during Tuesday’s plenary, to the admiration of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki and other Senators.