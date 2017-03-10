VIDEO: Buhari expresses gratitude to Nigerians 3:00 PM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday thanked Nigerians for their prayers. Buhari who spoke at a meeting he held with government officials shortly after arriving the Presidential Villa, Abuja, also appealed to Nigerians to continue praying for the country’s progress. See video: Share to:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.