Stephanie Otobo, the alleged lover of Omega Fire Ministries founder, has discredited media reports that she debunked stories of her affairs with Apostle Johnson Suleiman.In a video recording, she said Apostle Suleiman tried to kill her. She also confirmed that she had an affair with the Man of God.She also revealed how he tried to get her into lesbianism, how he licks her from head to toe and has to see her private part before every sermon.See video of Stephanie speaking:Video credit: Sahara Reporters