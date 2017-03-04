Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says Nigeria forward Victor Moses deserves to get a contract extension following his impressive performance for the Blues this season.After spending two seasons away in loans to Liverpool, Stoke and West Ham, Moses finally got his breakthrough with Chelsea this season as he has been one of the club's outstanding players so far.His impressive displays for Chelsea were rewarded with a two-year contract extension.Speaking at Friday's pre-match press conference ahead of Monday's Premier League visit to West Ham, Conte described Moses as a player with wonderful football ability."Victor Moses deserves a new contract. He's a good guy with great technique," Conte said.Commenting on the London derby with the Hammers who have beaten Chelsea twice this season, Conte stated he expects another difficult game for his side."Our last game at West Ham wasn't good and I expect another tough game on Monday night," Conte added."My players must pay attention to Andy Carroll and the whole of the West Ham team to reverse the League Cup result."We will know the results of the other teams and for sure there will be pressure."The former Juventus boss played down Eden Hazard's injury fears."Eden Hazard has a 'little problem' after getting a kick in training on Wednesday, but I think it is nothing serious," Conte explained.And on his future with Chelsea following reports that he is being courted by Inter Milan, Conte said: "My situation is very clear, I am here at Chelsea to build something important."My family, who are in Italy, miss me but I am working to move them to England."