The father of the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) HRM Eze Israel Kanu has alleged that Ralph Uwazuruike, leader of Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) is behind his son’s continuous detention in prison.Speaking with newsmen at his residence Afaraukwu Ibeku, Umuahia shortly after the traditional marriage of his last daughter Princess Chinwe Kanu, the monarch insisted that Uwazuruike was behind his son’s ordeal in Abuja detention.Eze Kanu the 84 year old king said that Uwazuruike masterminded his son’s current detention simply because (Nnamdi Kanu) raised the alarm over monies contributed for the wellbeing of helpless Biafra youths, hence the planned arrest on arrival to Nigeria.The monarch pleaded with the federal government to release his son as he never committed any crime in the country, adding that he just returned from Germany a few days ago on medical checkup, “The continued detention of my son has no doubt worsened my health condition in the past one year”.In a related development the members of the IPOB have accused the South East governors of sabotaging the release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu instead of joining hands to ensure his released on conditionally.Speaking at the same traditional wedding ceremony the zonal of Port Harcourt, Rivers State Emeka Mbamara said whether the governors in the South East supported them in this struggle or not their leader Nnamdi Kanu will surely come out with Biafra flag.Mbamara said that the governors in the zone have been sabotaging the agitation and have refused to get close to Nnamdi Kanu since his detention about one year and six months ago and vowed that the youths will continue to carry the struggle until his release.The Zonal Coordinator revealed that the struggle was not a child’s play while given assurance that youth will engage in all manner of peacefully revolution to get their leader out ones and for all.Mbamara explained that Kanu’s continued unlawful detention by federal government will not deterred their struggle and reminded governors of the zone that a day of reckoning was fast approaching.Also speaking on Kanu’s detention, an IPOB official and a. Germany-based of Imo State extraction Mr. Chibuzo Eric Nwokonna said whether Nigerian government like it or not Biafra was going as soon as necessary documents are completed.Nwokonna who was among hundreds of IPOB members that witnessed the traditional marriage of Kanu’s younger sister in Umuahia told newsmen that Biafra’s liberation is a real venture.He explained that many foreign countries including Germany where they have highest number of people for the actualization of Biafra have expressed readiness to support them on all ramifications including the Jews in Israel.