The Senate on Tuesday rejected a request by the Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), for his appearance before the lawmakers to be rescheduled.Senate President Bukola Saraki stated the position of the lawmakers after several of them condemned Ali’s actions.He said Ali must appear before the lawmakers on Wednesday and in uniform as requested.The Senate had summoned the Customs CG to appear before it wearing his official uniform and not mufti on Wednesday, March 15.However, Ali wrote in a letter to the Senate that he would not show up on Wednesday as the date coincided with the routine management of the NCS.He asked the lawmakers to fix a new date for his appearance.The letter, which was signed by an Assistant Comptroller General, was condemned by the Senator and his request rejected.The lawmakers accused Ali of relegating the Senate.