The medical doctor who jumped into the Lagos Lagoon on Sunday, Orji showed no sign of depression when he was at work last Friday.Co-staff at the Mushin branch of the hospital told our reporter on Monday morning that Orji was usually on night duty.It was learnt that the deceased is still single.Further inquiries about Orji was referred to the Surulere headquarters of the hospital.In what appeared to be a suicide, Oji jumped into the Lagoon at 4:45pm on Third Mainland Bridge while on his way to Victoria Island where he was going to attend a Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) meeting.Orji, who left from his house at Abule Ijesha in Yaba, was said to have told his driver, Henry Ita, to park his Nissan Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) marked LND476EE at the Adeniji Adele end of the bridge on the excuse that he wanted to pee. As he came down, the doctor was said to have climbed the bridge’s rail guide and jumped into the ocean.Search for Orji’s body by officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) and security agents is still on.