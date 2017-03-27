Ibrahim Garba, the vice-chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, says Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, is a graduate of the school.He said this on Monday while fielding questions from the senate committee on ethics.“From the records, distinguished senator Dino Melaye graduated as Daniel Jonah Melaye in 2000 during the 3rd semester with a 3rd class degree,” he said.