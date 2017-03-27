Update: Dino Melaye graduated from ABU, says Vice Chancellor 2:59 PM 3 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Ibrahim Garba, the vice-chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, says Dino Melaye, senator representing Kogi west, is a graduate of the school. He said this on Monday while fielding questions from the senate committee on ethics. “From the records, distinguished senator Dino Melaye graduated as Daniel Jonah Melaye in 2000 during the 3rd semester with a 3rd class degree,” he said. Share to:
I said yesterday that I will not take side but the truth is out.i trust senator Dino and he will not manipulate result of any kind.he may do any other things.mr Dino pls becareful,talk less and fear God.ReplyDelete
Dino, they have made more ammo available to you therefore you can fire without stopping. I assure you no shaking.ReplyDelete
