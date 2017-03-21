Academic and non-academic activities were on Monday paralysed at the University of Ibadan as entrance gates and administrative offices were put under lock and key by the non-academic staff union of the university.The leadership of the union stated that they were not moved by the explanation of the university regarding illegal deductions of pension funds after the original deductions had been made from Abuja.The union is also asking for unpaid promotion arrears, shortfall in salary payment, welfare of staff, among other sundry issues.It was learnt that Chairman Governing Council of the university, Dr. Umar Mustapha had met with stakeholders and set up staff audit committee.But our correspondent reports that academic activities were disrupted. Staff, students and visitors to the institution were forced to trek long distance due to erection of barriers on the roads.Speaking on the position of the Student, UI Students Union President, Emmanuel Oluwanifemi Ojo appealed to the Federal Government to rescue the education sector from total collapse.In a telephone interview with newsmen late Monday evening, Ojo said “I have problem with the Federal Government on the issue of this shortfall. I have met the management, the university is trying but it is not enough. I just have to appeal to the federal government to save us.“The academic activities in the institution was paralysed today, though some students are still receiving lectures like my own faculty, Faculty of Agriculture, but you know non-academic staff are in charge of opening doors, files, gates and others.This is affecting the students.“The Federal Government should pay them because this is our future, education is the best legacy we can be given.”