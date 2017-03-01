



The authorities of the University of Ilorin on Wednesday warned its over 10,000 newly admitted students against involving in cultism and watching pornographic films on and outside the campus.They also advised them to adhere strictly to the rules guiding the institution’s operations, adding that anyone found contravening them would be shown the door.Prof. AbdulGaniyu Ambali, the Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the institution and Mrs Rebecca Okojie, its acting Registrar, gave the warnings in Ilorin. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the university formally admitted 10,886 new students for the 2016/2017 academic session during the matriculation.Prof. Ambali in his speech told the students that they were the lucky few out of 110,675 applicants who sought the university’s admission.According to him, this is the highest number of applicants for a single Nigerian university in the whole country.He said that 103,482 candidates chose Unilorin as their first choice, while about 65,417 of the candidates scored 180 marks and above in their Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations.He said that 75,605 candidates registered for the Post-UTME screening, the university gave admissions to 13,570, but 10,886 out them registered.Ambali told the students that the admission was a golden opportunity that would launch them to lofty heights if properly treasured.“I expect the best from you, our new students. I expect nothing, but hard work, from you. There is no room for vices here, once you are caught, you are gone. “This set means a lot to me because you will be the last I will be admitting before I finish my tenure as the Vice Chancellor, “he said.Also speaking, Mrs Rebecca Okojie, the acting Registrar of the institution, warned the students to shun cult activities on and outside the campuses. She also cautioned them against watching pornographic films and videos on the campus.Okojie said that the university also had zero tolerance to indecent dressing.