



LYON V BESIKTAS

AJAX V SCHALKE

CELTA VIGO V GENK

Manchester United will play Belgian club Anderlecht in the Europa League quarterfinals.United boss Jose Mourinho had previously suggested he would prioritise winning the Europa League which would guarantee Champions League qualification -- if they eliminated Rostov in the round of 16.United's first ever European game came against Anderlecht in 1956, when they won 2-0 in the European Cup preliminary rounds. Their 10-0 victory in the second leg remains United's record win. The two clubs met again in the 1968 European Cup second round, when United progressed 4-3 on aggregate.Should Mourinho's side win the competition this season, they would become only the fifth club to win all three major European trophies, after Ajax, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Juventus.Ties will be played April 6 and 13:ANDERLECHT V MANCHESTER UNITED!