Real Madrid will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals, while Barcelona take on Juventus.Premier League champions Leicester City, who secured a surprise success over Sevilla in the round of 16, will play Atletico Madrid.The final tie sees Borussia Dortmund play Monaco, who defeated Manchester City on away goals in the last round.Ties to be played April 11 and 12; second legs on April 18-19:The semifinal draw is on April 21, while the semifinals themselves coming on May 2-3 and 9-10This year's final is on June 3 in Cardiff, Wales.