



Good morning and welcome tolive commentary of the UEFA champions league quarter final draw taking place in Nyon, Switzerland.The quarter-finals of this year's Champions League now have all eight participants, but Manchester City will not be one of them.Pep Guardiola's men let slip a two-goal advantage on Wednesday, as Monaco battled back to win a pulsating tie on away goals.The Ligue 1 leaders join Leicester City, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich on the list of teams safely through to the last eight.With the draw to decide the matchups for the quarter-finals coming up on Friday, here is all you need to know about the next round of Europe's top competition.The quarter-final draw is open and unseeded, so the teams are unranked and clubs from the same country can face each other. Put simply, it is a totally random draw and anyone can face anyone.The clubs that come out of the hat first for each tie will play the first leg at home.The first legs will be on Tuesday 11 and Wednesday 12 April, with the returns on 18 and 19 April.Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 AprilSemi-final draw: 21 AprilSemi-finals: 2/3 & 9/10 MayFinal: Saturday 3 June, National Stadium of WalesLeicester City caused one of the biggest shocks of the last round, seeing off Sevilla and Craig Shakespeare is eyeing another upset.Craig Shakespeare: "It will be memorable for everyone at the football club. We might just be the surprise team.Dortmund reached the last eight with a 4-1 aggregate win over Benfica and there is one team that Thomas Tuchel definitely wants to avoid.Tuchel: "I don't want an all-German draw. Not because we would be scared, but because we want to compete internationally."Dortmund will surely not be the only team hoping to avoid Bayern Munich in the draw. Carlo Ancelotti's men put 10 (ten) goals past Arsenal in the round of 16 running out 10-2 aggregate winners - the worst defeat by an English team in Champions League history.Bayern weren't the only high scorers in the last round. Manchester City hit six in two games against Monaco but still went out. The Ligue 1 side prevailed on away goals after a 6-6 aggregate draw and they will surely fancy their chances of scoring against anyone.Perhaps the most remarkable game in the last round came at Camp Nou where Barcelona pulled off arguably THE greatest comeback in Champions League history, and possibly the history of football. Trailing 4-0 from their first leg they won 6-1 with three goals in the last seven minutes to break Parisien hearts. Does that mean this is going to be their year?Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu on THAT round of 16 comeback: "This is a historic achievement that will be remembered forever."Gianluigi Buffon, Juventus goalkeeper: "I would like to avoid Leicester City. They’re a dangerous side, there’s a feelgood factor around the place and they have the ability to hurt you if you take the game to them. You have everything to lose against them."We wanted to be among the top eight and that's our level. If you're always in the mix with the best sides, sooner or later you end up winning the competition."Just a few minutes to go now until the official draw ceremony starts in full. So stay tuned as we bring you all the latest as soon as it happens.Well nearly, but not quite Pedro Pinto, Uefa's chief of communications is kicking things off with a quick recap of the last round - which was the highest scoring knockout round of football the Champions League has ever seen.