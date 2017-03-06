ADO Den Haag of Holland defender, Tyronne Ebuehi has thanked Super Eagles assistant coach, Salisu Yusuf, for his role in getting him invited to the national team.In a video chat with AD Den Haag’s media site, Ebuehi expressed his gratitude to the former Kano Pillars boss for always encouraging and giving him belief.The player has been called up for the Eagles’ international friendly matches against Burkina Faso and Senegal this month in London.He revealed that he was always talking to Yusuf, at a time he needed to choose between Holland and Nigeria“That of course always gives some confidence. But you have to show yourself. Now the call has finally come officially. That’s a nice reward,” Ebuehi said.“Four years ago, I played for an amateur and now I’m invited to the national team.”